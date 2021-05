EUNICE, La (KLFY) — Eunice Police have identified a suspect of the April 29 shooting that happened near the intersection of S. Second St. and W. Maple Ave., according to the Eunice Police Department.

Brian “BK” Thomas, 19, of Ville Platte is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact local enforcement or the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626.