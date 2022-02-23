OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Walmart distribution center in Opelousas was evacuated during a search for armed robbery suspects, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Sheriff Guidroz said it’s possible that the suspects from an armed robbery on N. Main St. in Opelousas ran into the distribution center.

One suspect from the robbery is in custody. Authorities are looking at store video surveillance footage to determine if there are more suspects.

This is an active investigation, and we’ll have more details as they become available.