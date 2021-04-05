UPDATE: Victim shot in gas station parking lot in Grand Coteau, suspect arrested

UPDATE, 4/5/21: Grand Coteau Police say they have arrested Carnelius Davis, 26, of Crowley, and charged him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. Davis is being held in the St. Landry Parish jail on a $300,000 bond. More charges could be pending.

The shooting victim remains in critical condition, according to Police Chief Wilton Guidry, Sr.

ORIGINAL POST: GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of the Go Bears gas station in Grand Coteau.

Police said it happened just after 8:15 p.m.

We know so far that a man initially seen running away from the scene has been taken into custody.

The victim has not been identified.

We will continue to follow this story and release more information on Monday.