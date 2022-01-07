Vehicle crashes into Opelousas Chase Bank

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A vehicle crashed into the Opelousas Chase Bank on Union St. Friday afternoon after it was cut off in traffic, forcing it off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Opelousas Police Chief McLendon said the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m. to respond to the crash.

The gray car seen in the photos below crashed into the bank building after being cut off by the white car, which caused the driver to veer offroad then hit the bank, according to OPD.











No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.