Unidentified pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified Black woman is dead after a crash on U.S. 71 Monday evening near Roy Bake Rd. in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

According to TFC Thomas Gossen, the woman was walking in the center of the northbound lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 when she was struck by a 200 Ford F-250 pickup truck. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck was not found to be intoxicated, according to a breath sample taken at the scene, said Gossen. The driver was buckled up and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.