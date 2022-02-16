PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police investigated two shootings in a 12-hour period, but they do not believe the two shootings were related. Three people were charged in one of the shootings, according to a press release.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Bayou Rd. The Port Barre Police Department (PBPD) got a call that there was a gunshot victim at a convenience store in the 500 block of Saizan Ave.

The victim, Bryce Valin, 20, of Port Barre, told police that he and two others were riding bikes on Bayou Rd when a black Honda car drove by and they heard a gunshot. Valin noticed he was shot in the calf of his leg.

He made his way to the store to notify the police and was transported to a local hospital and treated for a small-caliber gunshot wound to his leg and released.

Valin told police he did not see the shooter but believes it could be someone he has been feuding with on social media. Video surveillance of the area has been reviewed and the case is ongoing.

The second shooting was around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The PBPD received a gunshot call on Martin Luther King Dr. The caller said that several gunshots were heard and they believed the gunshots came from two men that just left the area in a white car.

Police stopped a white Dodge car as it was leaving MLK onto Hazel Street. Officers found Marijuana and a Glock 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers learned David Fontenot, 19, and Jaylon Williams, 19, both of Carencro, were at a house on MLK when they got into an argument. Williams fired several rounds into the air, according to PBPD. Police recovered six 9mm casings from the area.

Through interview and retrieving statements, police learned the two men were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, which was shared with a 16-year-old, while they were at the house.

Williams was arrested and booked with illegal discharging of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Fontenot was arrested and booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of Marijuana.

One 16-year-old female was booked with resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.