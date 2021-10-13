Two Opelousas men arrested for allegedly buying a gun and then using it to rob the seller

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two Opelousas men have been arrested on armed robbery charges for a Saturday, Oct. 9 incident, according to police.

Nyhiem Hogans, 18, and Shawn JeKian Oakley, Jr., 19, both face one charge of armed robbery.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the two are accused of trying to buy a gun and then immediately using the gun to rob the seller to get their money back.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to any criminal activity to contact them at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS. You can also visit www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or use the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.