Two injured in shooting in Sunset along I-49

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Sunset area at Interstate 49 and Lago Ave., according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Guidroz said deputies responded to the shooting after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. One male victim was shot in his right side, though his current condition is unknown. A female victim was also shot in the leg and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives are currently working on the case and no further information is being given at this time,” said Guidroz.

Anyone with information on this shooting or witnesses to this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or leave a tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.