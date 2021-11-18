Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for stolen livestock

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette Parish men are accused of stealing horses in St. Landry Parish.

49 year old Shane Jones and 36 year old Warren Ebow were arrested on Tuesday by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission officers and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department. They have been charged with conspiracy to commit livestock theft and resisting arrest by flight.

According to investigators, they received information while assigned to a public livestock market auction that the two horses being presented for auction were stolen. After initiating an investigation and confirming the horses were stolen, officers made contact with Jones and Ebow who resisted arrest by flight.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said “Livestock Brand Commission officers are regularly assigned to public livestock markets as defined by law. If you choose to break the law, we will be there to serve justice.”

Both suspects are being held at the St. Landry Parish Jail. Bonds are pending at this time while the investigation is ongoing. The value of the horses is estimated at $3000.00. Both horses have been recovered and are being returned to the owner.