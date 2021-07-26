Two arrested in Opelousas for cruelty to juveniles

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Two individuals were arrested in Opelousas last week for cruelty to juveniles after they allegedly beat the juvenile outside of his home, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah Rey Joseph, 20, of Opelousas, was arrested on July 21 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for cruelty to juveniles. He is held on a $3,500 bond.

Damien Joseph Lastrapes, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested on July 22 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for cruelty to juveniles. His bond was set at $2,500.

On July 21, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Dynasty Lane in reference to a juvenile incident.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness who stated she saw a juvenile was on the ground and being punched and stomped on by two individuals.

The witness stated that the incident happened in the victim’s front yard at around 7 p.m. The witness said she ran to the juvenile’s home to tell the mother what was happening, and the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

As the suspects fled, they were allegedly making threats to “shoot up” the victim’s house and the witness’s house.

Further investigation determined that the juvenile was standing in his front yard with Joseph ran up to him and punched him in the face. The juvenile tried to defend himself and fell to the ground in an altercation with Joseph.

Lastrapes then allegedly joined the altercation and kicked the juvenile in the head.