Two arrested in Eunice for setting vehicle fire

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO) has arrested two Acadiana men for allegedly setting a truck on fire in the 300 block of Aymond St. on Wednesday, March 10.

Justin Roy, 19, from Eunice, and Matthew Boone, 20, from Basile, each face a count of simple arson and were both booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The fire occurred at an auto repair shop, according LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and identified Roy and Boone as suspect. Eunice Police arrested the duo and later admitted to their roles in the fire.