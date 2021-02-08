Traffic stop leads to arrest of three suspects all wanted on warrants, Eunice Marshal’s Office said

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop in the Eunice area led to the arrest of three suspects who were all wanted on arrest warrants.

On Feb. 4, 2021, authorities located a driver identified as John Stakes who is a known wanted fugitive, the Eunice Marshal’s Office. Following the traffic stop, Stakes, along with a passenger named Chase Deville, were taken into custody.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Ruby Mott, was also found to have an arrest warrant. Mott reportedly admitted to being in possession of drugs and a firearm, authorities said.

She was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II narcotics, which included 11 grams of meth and a plastic bag containing a substance suspected to be Fentanyl.

Investigators reportedly found an additional firearm inside the vehicle, the Eunice Marshal’s Office said. All three subjects were placed under arrest and transported for booking.