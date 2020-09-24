Three St. Landry Parish Animal Control employees suspended, crippling department

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Three animal control employees have been suspended without pay from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control department, and their absence has basically shut down the parish’s animal services.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced today that the parish’s animal control department would be temporarily unable to handle calls due to the investigation into the three employees. Because it is a personnel issue, Bellard said the parish government cannot comment on the reason the emplyees were suspended.

“I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our residents,” said Bellard. “We’ll be fully operation[al] again as soon as we can.”

Animal Control will be available for emergencies, only. Residents should call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department at (337) 948-6516 with their request for emergency assistance.

“We’ll do our best to accommodate any emergency that may arise in the parish while we are short-staffed,” said Bellard.