Three men from Opelousas arrested following a traffic stop on drugs and firearms charges

OPELOUSAS (KLFY) — Three men from Opelousas were arrested on drugs and firearm charges following a traffic stop, according to a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sherriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation, when they approached the vehicle a strong odor was detected, according to the release.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found approximately 83.4 grams of marijuana, five rectangle boxes labeled, GEN with each box containing THC vape pods, four digital scales, pill bottles containing 35 pills of suspects Xanax, Springfield Armory XD5 9 miler meter handgun, and 9 miler meter handgun, caliber pistol style automatic rifle and $2,794 in cash.

The following men were arrested and placed into the St. Landry Parish Jail without bond.

Keavonte Malik Rideau, 21, faces charges of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, and traffic violations.

Terrance Earl Jones, Jr., 21, faces charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substances, controlled substances with Intent to distribute Involving proceeds from drug offenses

Meldrick Kevin Hayes, Jr., 22, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, possession of a Firearm in the presence of controlled substances, and controlled substances involving proceeds from drug offenses.