Three Florida men arrested in Grand Coteau accused of stealing almost $200,000 in fuel over seven months

GRAND COTEAU, La., (KLFY) – Three Florida men were arrested at a small town gas station after police busted them while stealing diesel fuel.

Police say the three men have been stealing from the GoBears gas station for almost seven months. In total, they’ve stolen almost $200,000 worth of gas, which is just over 50,000 gallons total.

According to police, the men went at night when the store was closed.

Police said the men would swipe a credit card, to make it seem like they were paying for the fuel, but the men would then break into the pump and change how it worked.

When staff learned what was happening, cameras were installed. Police say the men had a routine when they would show up to fill up their tanks, leading to their arrests.

Two of the men have been identified as Osvaldo Parrado-Perez, 39, and Manuel Alejandro Lopez-Rubio, 35.