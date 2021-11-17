Threat written on Northwest High School wall; Sheriff’s Office investigating

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made against Northwest High School. The threat, reading “I’m going to kill everyone in Northwest,” was written on a wall and dated for this Friday, the 19th.
The Sheriff’s Office sent a release confirming the threat but ensuring that they will provide security for the school on Friday.
Due to the threat that was made for this Friday, we will have deputies at Northwest with metal detectors in the morning to wand all students. The principals and staff will search the students’ persons. After the students are in class, we will have deputies conducting walk throughs throughout the day. Our SRO will remain at Northwest the entire day. The safety of our kids is our main concernPublic Information Officer Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux