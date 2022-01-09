Thousands without power in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Thousands are without power Sunday in St. Landry Parish.

As of Sunday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. there are more than 6,600 homes and businesses without power throughout St. Landry Parish, according to PowerOutage.US.

We don’t know many details at this time, but will update this article as we know more.

According to CLECO Spokesperson Fran Phoenix, the cause is due to a distribution substation incident.

She said crews are working to repair the issue and ask that for now customers be as patient as possible as they work as fast as they can.