Third suspect arrested in death of Opelousas man

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A third suspect has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kelly Guidry, according to Opelousas Police.

18-year-old Antonio Livings of Opelousas was booked Tuesday at the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges including second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and criminal damage to property.

Two other suspects, Marcus Chenier and Jevon Figaro were previously arrested in the January shooting.

Police said Chenier was taken into custody in Las Vegas, NV and Figaro was arrested in Acadiana.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest may be possible, police said.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.