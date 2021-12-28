“These Godless, senseless fools:” 2 shootings Monday in Eunice, 2 injured

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Two shootings in Eunice resulted in two being injured on Monday, in locations that are “constants for gun battles,” according to Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

“The suspects in both shootings are constants,” said Fontenot. “They are the common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line of fire of these Godless, senseless fools.”

Fontenot did not release the names of any of the suspects or the victims.

The first shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m., according to Fontenot, at an apartment complex on Mayers St. No one was injured in the first shooting, though vehicles and apartments were damaged.

At around 9 p.m., another shooting happened at the intersection of North and S. Mallet streets. One person was shot in the arm, while another took a shot to the chest and was listed in critical condition.