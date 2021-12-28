“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring,”Eunice police chief says after two retaliatory shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police say they believe they were both retaliatory shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. No one was injured.

About two hours later, however, police say there was a second shooting nearby, in which two people were injured.

One of the victims was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

“We’ve come to realize or suspect that the two shootings were related. It appears that the suspects and the victims were the same people in both shootings,” Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

He says he believes the same people are responsible for most of the shootings in the city.

“Our victims and suspects in one shootings reverse roles in the next. It’s retaliation shooting.”

“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring and getting erased. It’s getting to where the victims are the only true innocent victims out there, who are in the line of fire,” he added.

Chief Fontenot says not only are the same people often involved in these shootings, but it’s happening in the same areas: areas he says are “constants for gun battles.”

“It’s our common denominators, our constants in all of our shootings. It’s the same people. Look, it’s happening at the same locations where these people live, and last night was a repeat of pervious shootings, the same location. They shoot at this place, and an hour and a half, two hours later, they’re back at this one. This is Deja vu for us. It’s happened already,” the chief told News Ten.

He says the only way to stop the shootings is for witnesses and people who have information to talk to police.

“The shooting’s not going to stop until we lock them up or until they kill each other, which is coming. There’s going to be some more killings if we can’t get them locked up,” Chief Fontenot said.

Eunice police say they do have persons of interest in both shootings. They are working towards making arrests.