The fight against illegal narcotics continues in St. Landry Parish, Sheriff’s department making strides with recent arrests

(KLFY) — The work continues in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department as they work to combat an ongoing and dangerous problem, illegal narcotics on the streets.

Recently, the department made strides in the fight.

“One arrest was a K-9 officer, the other was a crime stopper tip line. Both individuals were arrested,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explains.

49-year-old Corey Dupuy was arrested after the department’s street crimes unit conducted a traffic stop.

Sheriff Guidroz says during the course of the stop, the K-9 officer was deployed on the vehicle which resulted in a positive response for odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Sheriff Guidroz says, “When we get the information we need, the K-9 handler will come out and the dog will stiff out drugs.”

He says through numerous tips received from crime stoppers, narcotics detectives conduct several hours of surveillance and undercover operations.

That work recently led to the arrest of 62-year-old Andre Guidry Sr, who is identified as a major source of supplying illegal narcotics throughout the parish.

Sheriff Guidroz continues, “The crime stoppers tips we receive, we rely on the public to get us the information. We will address the issue.”

Sheriff Guidroz tells News Ten the arrests made are just the beginning of the fight.

He says both Dupuy and Guidry are repeat offenders.

Sheriff Guidroz says that is a constant uphill battle that needs to addressed quickly.

“We will do something about that. I will stress to evoke the repeat offenders law. We are fighting a battle repeatedly. It’s over and over,” adds Sheriff Guidroz.