OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — “The Wicked Queen – the story of Snow White” launches The Children’s Theatre Company’s 2021-2022 Season. Directed by Kerry A. Onxley, this family production is filled with “delightfully, lovable characters, and one of the most deliciously evil villains in animated history!”

Based on the 1812 German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the story was made famous in 1937 by Walt Disney Productions winning an honorary Oscar for the film in 1939, and is now being re-imagined and revamped by the CTC.

Performances will be held at Westlake High Theatre at 1000 Garden Drive in Westlake, La. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 per person for general seating and may be purchased at www.childrenstheatre.cc.