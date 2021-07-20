UPDATE: Teen flung off spooked horse lands in pond in St. Landry Parish; recovery efforts underway

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are dragging a pond near the Beau Chene High School in search of a teenager who they believe drowned in a retention pond.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies are searching for the body of a 17-year-old male.

Guidroz said it appears the victim was riding a horse and was flung off and into the pond after the horse got spooked and darted off.

He could not release the teen’s name and did not give any additional information.

As of 9:20 p.m. Guidroz said a dive crew was in the pond with sonar units hoping to make a recovery.

