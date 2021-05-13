Suspect in April Opelousas drive-by arrested

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on April 9.

Antonio D’Anthony King, Jr., 21, of Opelousas, was arrested on Wednesday, May 12 on an active warrant. He faces charges of assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation, and more arrests are expected. Both victims in that shooting were treated and have since been released from in-patient medical care.