Suspect from December robbery of Opelousas truck stop arrested

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect of an armed robbery of Lucky’s 190 Truck Stop in Opelousas that happened in December, according to a press release from their office.

Landon Jimmerson, 43, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on April 30 for an armed robbery that took place on December 5, 2020.

Jimmerson entered the truck stop with a gun, demanded cash from an employee, then fled the scene once he got the cash.

His bond has been set at $150,000.