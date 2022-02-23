OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One suspect is in custody and one is at large after an armed robbery in Opelousas. The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is on the scene.

Police Chief McLendon confirmed that there was an armed robbery in the 1100 block of N. Main St. in Opelousas.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate another suspect.

The Walmart distribution center in Opelousas was evacuated due to the possibility of the suspect running into the center.

This is an active scene, and we will have details as they become available.