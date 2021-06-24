Suspect arrested for Opelousas shooting in May

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The suspect of a shooting that happened on May 12 in Opelousas has been arrested, according to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department.

Donvonta Mallett faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Mallett was arrested today at a residence in the 1100 blk of Ballard Ln. after briefly barricading himself inside an apartment of a female acquaintance. Mallett will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.