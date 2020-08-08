Sunset man arrested for negligent homicide after second man dies from fighting wounds

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Sunset man is behind bars without bond after police say he got into a fight with a second man who later died from his injuries.

Frederick Thomas, 48, of Sunset, was charged with negligent homicide, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux.

On June 9, police were called out to the 1400 block of Chretien Point Road, where they found a body in a drainage ditch. Investigations showed that the victim’s name was Donny Jacobs. He and Thomas had been in a fight approximately an hour earlier.

“A witness who called into 911 described Donny Jacobs as lying motionless in the drainage ditch adjacent to Chretien Point Road,” said Thibodeaux in a Facebook post. “Investigations revealed that Frederick Thomas was present during the discovery of Donny Jacobs’ body and refused to exit his vehicle to render aid to Donny Jacobs. Frederick Thomas also instructed his girlfriend to call 911 as he stayed in his vehicle, insisting that Donny Jacobs was breathing.”

Autopsy results showed Jacobs had severe bruising and swelling to the face; lacerations to the ear and head; a cracked rib; and a broken Hyoid bone on the right side of his neck.

Earlier today, Thomas was arrested and taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail for booking.