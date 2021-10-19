Submitting work orders are now only clicks away for St. Landry Parish residents

(KLFY)- The days of having to call in and submit complaints in St. Landry Parish are over.

Parish government announces a new way residents can get involved with the work happening around the parish.

Officials created a new website to make it easier for residents to report public works issues around the parish and keep track of these issues getting addressed.

Parish President Jessie Bellard explains, “When I first got here, there was an opportunity for us to get software for our residents to see how things work.”

The new website will allow residents to submit work order requests directly to the Public Works Department.

Bellard says it will also allow transparency within the department.

“It allows access to records. It lets them see what we are doing, when we are doing it, and how long it took us to do it,” adds Bellard.

The Public Works portal allows anyone from anywhere in the parish to report their work order for things such as grass cutting, culvert cleaning, even road or bridge work.

Bellard continues, “It lets them see progress on their complaint. They can put in a complaint no matter where you are in the parish, whatever the reason may be.”

He says the portal will allow for parish-wide problems to be completed at a more timely manner.

“My plan is as you turn it in, I am trying for a two week turn around on all complaints. Will it happen on everything? No but a two week turn around could mean it is completed or in the process of completion. The process is working and people can see it,” says Bellard.

Click here to access the portal