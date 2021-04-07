UPDATE: Police find body of male victim submerged in vehicle in Bayou Teche

UPDATE: The body of a male victim has been recovered inside a vehicle in the Bayou Teche near Port Barre.

According to State Police, when the vehicle was retrieved, deputies found his body.

Police say the family has been notified.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Authorities in St. Landry Parish are investigating a submerged vehicle in the Bayou Teche on Hwy. 103 south of Highway 190.

According to State Police, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office water rescue team has been called out to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.

Police did not say if they vehicle was occupied at the time of the discovery.

Its not clear how the vehicle was spotted, or when and how the vehicle ended in the Bayou Teche.

