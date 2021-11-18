St. Landry Parish to host 6th annual community Thanksgiving

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — For the last six years, St. Landry Parish has hosted a Thanksgiving for those who may not be fortunate enough to have their own, or don’t have anyone to share Thanksgiving with.

The Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted at Opelousas Middle School (previously known as South Street Elementary) located at 409 E. South St. Opelousas on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, there will not be seating or music this year. Instead, families can drive by or walk up and receive dinner plates to go.

Dinners will be given out based on occupancy in the vehicle.

If there are any large housing facilities that need the committee to drop off plates, contact Toni Effingger at 337-793-5738.

Monetary donations, or $10.00 gift cards from fast-food restaurants, dollar stores, or local grocery stores are welcomed. The goal is to be able to give a gift card with each plate to assist people in being able to pick up a meal locally.

150 plates are served each year on Thanksgiving Day to people that are less fortunate than most. Look around you! Your neighbor may be elderly or lonely and don’t have anyone to have Thanksgiving with. Invite them over or take them a dinner. The less fortunate isn’t always someone that is homeless or that does not have money. They are our neighbors our friends, our church members. People we pass every day that need someone to talk to, to break bread with, or someone that needs a hand to make it through life. Opelousas Mayor Alsandor and the Thanksgiving Committee

Anyone interested in making a donation towards the Thanksgiving Dinner please contact one of the following committee members, or call Toni Effingger of RE/MAX Excellence Real Estate to make a donation. (337) 793-5738.