OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – COVID has plagued nearly every department at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. This time, it’s the same staffing shortages that has affected many industries.

With nearly 30 employees currently in quarantine, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says some employees are having to carry out daily task they wouldn’t normally do. “From correctional officers, to dispatch, patrol division and detectives,” Sheriff Guidroz explains. Fewer applications, even less qualified and the impact of COVID-19, Sheriff Guidroz says it is getting difficult to maintain adequate staffing levels. Guidroz continues, “It puts a strain on manpower.”

He says he sees less than ten applications come across his desk in a week. Guidroz explains in recent years fewer people are choosing the badge saying the shortage also creates a crisis in the talent and quality of officers. “Some applying have never been police so we have to take that person and we have to change their attitude about law enforcement. It becomes an issue,” adds Guidroz.

The greatest need right now tasking the parish is the need for correctional officers. Sheriff Guidroz says he hires two to three a week because of a quick turn around. “That many drop out and say that work is not for them,” Guidroz says.

Sheriff Guidroz says one of the biggest problems he is facing on the hiring scene is failed background checks. Guidroz explains. “When people apply for a job here I go through all applications and physic evaluations. Many people don’t pass that.” He says he will not sacrifice quality of quantity. Guidroz continues, “They have five tools that can hurt somebody. They need to know what to do and how to do it.”