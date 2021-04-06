St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office dealing with flood of counterfeit money — here’s how to spot it

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his office is “being inundated with complaints of counterfeit money” in a Facebook post this morning.

“Most of the complaints are coming from local truck stop casinos and are in all denominations,” said Guidroz. “Our detectives are working several cases where even the marking pen and counters do not detect them.”

Guidroz shared a few ways to tell counterfeit bills from regular currency:

Feel the bill: Counterfeit money will have a different feel than authentic money which is made of cotton and linen.

There are security features for all denominations, except the $1 and $2. The easiest way to spot a fake $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 bill is to look for the security features. Look for an embedded security thread (a plastic strip) running from top to bottom. Hold the bill up to the light, and you will see the strip and printing on it. Holding the bill up to a light, you can also check for a watermark. A watermark bearing the image of the person whose portrait is on the bill can be found on all $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills series 1996 and later, and on $5 bills series 1999 and later. Notify authorities: Call your local law enforcement agency if you think you have a counterfeit bill and do not put yourself in danger.

“Hopefully, this helps you to detect counterfeit money,” said Guidroz. “Sadly, if you receive counterfeit, you will not be able to be reimbursed by law enforcement or any bank. In the event of an arrest, the courts may order restitution.”

The above information is intended for information purposes only and not for legal advice. For legal advice, consult an attorney. Questions can be submitted to bguidroz@slpsheriff.com.