UPDATE: St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested over mask incident and drew weapon at OMV

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.: Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said his officers were called to the OMV location at around 11:10 a.m. this morning for a disturbance with a uniformed St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Ryan Fenton, 48, a full-time courtroom bailiff, allegedly refused to wear a mask at the OMV.

Witnesses told police that Fenton drew his service weapon and began banging it on the door, demanding to be let in.

“His action placed several persons in the area awaiting services through the DMV office to be in fearful for their safety,” said McLendon.

“He was taken into custody at the scene.”

Fenton has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and public intimidation.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an incident concerning masks at the Opelousas location of the Office of Motor Vehicles.

“Deputy [Ryan] Fenton was immediately placed on administrative leave removing his badge, deputy commission, police unit, and department weapons until the administrative investigation is over,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux. The sheriff’s office said the matter is being investigated by the Opelousas Police Department.

We have reached out to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon for further details.

