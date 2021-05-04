St. Landry Parish sheriff’s department looking to put a stop to street crime

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department is taking new steps to get weapons off the streets.

“Their job is to help reduce gun violence in our communities. They assist local police departments as well,” Sheriff Guidroz said.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has created a street crime unit. He says just four months into the creation, deputies are already making a difference.

Sheriff Guidroz says, “We have removed 17 weapons from the streets. We all know we have issues in the parish as well as Louisiana with gun violence”

With the four-deputy team, he says he hopes their work will shed a light on another ongoing and dangerous problem in the parish.

“We have seized guns reported stolen and this is telling me people are not securing their weapons,” adds Guidroz.

He is working to keep a campaign promise to rid the streets of weapons.

“I’d love to. If I had two million of recurring funds, I could do that. We don’t have that. We are having to stretch resources but I think it’s working. I think it’s helping,” Guidroz adds.