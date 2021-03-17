St. Landry Parish schools, Opelousas Catholic to dismiss early for severe weather threat

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

UPDATE, 8:10 a.m.: Opelousas Catholic has also announced they will be dismissing early at 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — All St. Landry Parish School District schools, head start centers, pupil appraisal, and the central office will dismiss early today, March 17, due to the forecasted threat of severe weather.

The dismissal schedule is as follows: