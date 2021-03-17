St. Landry Parish schools, Opelousas Catholic to dismiss early for severe weather threat

St. Landry Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

UPDATE, 8:10 a.m.: Opelousas Catholic has also announced they will be dismissing early at 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) —  All St. Landry Parish School District schools, head start centers, pupil appraisal, and the central office will dismiss early today, March 17, due to the forecasted threat of severe weather.

The dismissal schedule is as follows:

  • Biomed/Maca Shuttle Bus Only- 12:30 PM
  • Trade Schools -12:00 PM
  • Slats, Alternative School -12:00 PM
  • All High Schools except North Central – 12:45 PM
  • Junior High Schools – 12:45
  • North Central High, Palmetto Elementary, Opelousas Middle Schooll, Creswell Middle School – 1:15 PM
  • All other elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 1:25 PM.
  • All Headstart Centers – 1:00 PM
  • All Administrative Offices – 2:30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar