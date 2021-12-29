St. Landry Parish Schools bringing back masks protocol when schools reopen in January

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School System will enforce a mask requirement as students and staff return to the classroom next week.

All students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks in schools and on buses when classes resume on January 4, 2022.

Read the announcement below from Superintendent Patrick Jenkins:

“Masks / face coverings will be required for all community members, students and staff in all SLPSS facilities when they return in January 2022. Students will also be expected to continue to wear masks / face coverings on the school bus to and from school as well as all school related activities.

The board and I will discuss discuss the following at its January 6th board meeting:

1. Consideration and / or action related to the CDC updates and shortened recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population.

2. Discussion or action regarding SLPSS mask opt out mandates guidance, via proclamation 234 JBE 2021.”

https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2021/234JBE2021StateofEmergency.pdf

“I believe that wearing a face covering is one of several preventive tools ( get vaccinated and boosted, get testing before travel, gatherings and upon return and social distancing to the maximize extent possible) to best mitigate the rapid spread of the omicron variant in our communities. I also believe that the best place to educate our children is school, face to face.

Lastly, on behalf of the board, I want to encourage our community members, staff and students to sign up for COVID testing and test prior to attending school in January 2022, if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID 19.”