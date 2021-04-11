St. Landry Parish residents asked to complete severe weather damage form

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Government officials are asking residents to help the parish identify damage caused by the severe weather and tornado over the weekend.

Residents whose home or business experienced storm damage are asked to complete the online Damage Assessment Form on your mobile phones if possible, so that pictures of the damage can be attached when submitting the form.

Additionally, they say, photos assists the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with categorizing the damage.

This information not only documents the impact of the storm on individuals, families, and businesses; it also assists the parish in qualifying for future federal funding, government officials said.

As a reminder, reporting damage to GOHSEP is important but voluntary and does not replace reporting damage to insurance companies, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.