St. Landry Parish public schools to dismiss early today

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School Board announced it is closing schools early due to forecasted rain and possible flooding and hazardous road conditions.

Dismissal times are as follows:

SLATS/Alternative – 1:30 p.m.

MACA/BioMed – 1:40 p.m.

High School/Junior High – 2 p.m.

Head Start – 2 p.m.

North Central/Palmetto – 2 p.m.

Elementary/Middle Schools – 2:20 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. (This is dependent on bus arrival from first routes.)

Car riders should contact the school for pick-up times.

“We will continue to consult with school administrators, the National Weather Service, and the Office of Emergency Preparedness in the decision-making progress regarding the closing of schools,” stated officials in a press release.