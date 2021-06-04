St. Landry Parish public schools lift mask mandate for all areas except buses effective immediately

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School Board announced this afternoon that it is immediately lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate for all areas except school buses

According to a press release from the board, “…students, staff, and visitors to any SLPSS facility will no longer be required to wear masks while inside or outside St. Landry Parish School facilities. If parents, students, or staff wish to continue to wear masks while at school, they may do so. The mask mandate, however, will continue to be in place while traveling on school buses.”

The proclamation is subject to change should infection rates of COVID-19 begin to rise again. The district said it would comply with any future reinstatement if “deemed necessary by a state public health officer as per CDC’s guidelines. If the governor ends the state’s mask mandate for public transportation, the district said it would end that local mandate, too.