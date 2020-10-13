St. Landry Parish president details hurricane recovery efforts

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard outlined the parish’s Hurricane Delta recovery efforts today.

His entire release is as follows:

He encourages residents whose home or business has experienced storm damage, including wind and/or flooding as a result of Hurricane Delta, to fill out a Damage Assessment Form. This information not only documents the impact of the storm on individuals, families, and businesses, it also assists the parish in qualifying for future federal funding. Visit damage.la.gov or stlandrypg.org.



St. Landry Parish has requested federal assistance from FEMA. That aid won’t be available until a federal disaster declaration has been made for St. Landry.



Debris removal in the parish will begin next week. Parish government is working with a contractor to remove all debris parishwide, including municipalities. Mayors will be notified of when the contractors are in the area so that citizens can be informed.



The contractor has requested that citizens move the debris to the side of the road and separate vegetative debris, white goods such as appliances, and demolition debris. For questions on debris removal, please contact St. Landry Parish Public Works at (337) 407-0950.



Elderly or disable citizens needing assistance with tree removal should call the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief at (318) 880-4383 to apply for assistance.



Tarps will be distributed when supplies are restocked. Please call Parish Government Offices at (337) 948-3688 to be added to the waitlist.



Ice, water, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) were distributed to each municipality that requested the commodities. Citizens in need of ice, water, or food in the municipality and the parish surrounding those municipalities should contact their local mayor’s for assistance.



Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been providing meals to some areas of the parish that are still experiencing loss of power.