St. Landry Parish pedestrian struck and killed on La. 10

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Thursday, Oct. 14 while walking along La. 10 east of U.S. 71 in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Darrell Ray Thomas, 59, of Morrow, was walking eastbound on La. 10 when he was struck from behind by a 2016 Hyundai Accent, according to State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if Thomas was impaired, though a toxicology sample was taken. The driver of the Hyundai blew a clean Breathalyzer sample and is not thought to have been impaired in the crash. She suffered no injuries and was properly buckled up. This crash remains under investigation, according to Gossen.