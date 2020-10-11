St. Landry Parish mostly without power from Hurricane Delta

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Many communities in St. Landry are still without power from Hurricane Delta’s devastating winds which toppled trees, power lines, and more.

Long lines at gas stations are common sight because as of Saturday evening, about 30,000 households and businesses were without power, so a few gas stations are providing most of the power, and you see downed power lines and downed trees from north to south.

Starting in Washington, the debris cleared from most roadways but a lingering problem is an access to electricity. Thalji Abdul works at Washington Fast Food. He uses a calculator and cash only to sell ice and anything else needed.

“I’m pretty sure we are the only stores open near our area, and a lot of the people are relying on us to stay open because that’s how they live,” Abdul said.

Abdul can’t provide gas, so people are driving across the parish and even from outside to the parish for the few places with powered pumps.

“There’s just no gas nowhere,” said Alvin Antoine, who traveled parish lines for gas. “I thought I had an awesome idea until I got here, and I’ve been sitting out here for 20, 30 minutes.”

In Grand Coteau, power providers are telling some customers it could be a full week before power is restored, which is tough for the elderly and Cheryl Lewis, an oxygen patient.

When she heard that news, Lewis said, “I almost passed out. Seven Days? I can’t make it! Most of all, all the stuff I have in my freezer, and I’m on a budget. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Those in the direst of circumstances are without a home. A tree collapsed on this Opelousas home collapse with people inside.

Keiwaunna Daniel lived there and said, “It just collapsed. Like the debris just fell on my head, and then I started panicking and I screamed at the top of the lungs.”

Arthur Guillory saved her from inside. “Every time a board hit me I broke one, and I pushed another one, and I made it to her hands, and I was able to tell her what to do to stay with me and get out of there,” Guillory said.

While the damage will be felt for weeks and months to come, what wasn’t lost is what people are holding onto.

Guillory said God took care of them, “We thankful to be alive because if we would have been in that bedroom back there we would have been like a can of sardines, some eggs, some chicken bones, and a big pile of tomato sauce.”

