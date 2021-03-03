St. Landry Parish man wanted for attempted murder; reward offered

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Deputies say Dylan Mitchell Chiasson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He faces additional charges including aggravated assualt with a firearm (3 Counts) and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, sheriff officials said.

Chiasson was last seen driving a Silver Honda Accord with Texas license plates.

Sheriff officials say he has family that lives in the 600 block of Highway 754 in Sunset.

Do not come into close contact with Chiasson if you see him, deputies advised, instead call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 to give your tip.

A reward is being offered.