OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 24-year-old man and a juvenile girl are both in area hospitals after being shot in the face Wednesday evening, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Guidroz said the shooting happened on Milo St. in Opelousas shortly before 6:30 p.m., Feb. 9. Both victims were taken to Louisiana hospitals and were reportedly “responsive” while in transport. Their current conditions are unknown.

“No other details are being released due to this being an active investigation,” said Guidroz. “When more information becomes available we will send it out.”