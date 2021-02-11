St. Landry Parish government provides sandbags, asks residents to stay off roads during freeze

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish government is making plans for its response efforts for the upcoming winter weather early next week.

According to a press release from the government, sandbags will be available behind the Yambilee Building at 1939 Landry Rd. in Opelousas throughout the weekend. Bags are pre-filled and stacked and will be available for pickup through Sunday night.

“With the winter weather, we can expect to see ice on the roads and possibly downed trees and branches,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “For everyone’s safety, it is best to stay off the roads, especially on Monday and Tuesday when the temperature is expected to drop below freezing, and there is a high possibility of frozen rain or snow.”

Bellard said public work crews and emergency management officials would be monitoring conditions through Tuesday. If residents need to report frozen roads or downed branches, please reach out to the Parish Government Emergency Operations Center at (337) 948-3688.