St. Landry Parish family with newborn loses everything in mobile home fire

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A family in St. Landry Parish is facing tough times, after a fire destroyed their home, and everything inside. The Breaux’s are caring for six kids, including a newborn baby girl, with Christmas just two days away.

The fire broke out at their home in the 100 block of Carrington Place on Monday morning. It’s in a row of homes, off LA Hwy. 178, between Sunset and Church Point.

“She said she woke up smelling smoke. She walked in, and said the Christmas tree was on fire,” said Mitchell Breaux.

Mitchell and his wife Destiny have three kids. They’re also caring for three of her sister’s kids, including the newborn.

“Three of them are mine. Three of them are my nieces and nephew. We are raising them. Four girls and two boys,” said Breaux.

Breaux says they don’t know how the fire started, but it did start around the Christmas tree in the living room. They got everyone out of the house quickly.

“They tried to die it out, but it caught fire too fast and took over. They all got out,” said Breaux.

In the meantime, the family is living with an uncle who lives down the road.

If you would like to help the family, click here for their gofundme page.

