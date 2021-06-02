St. Landry Parish family holds vigil for murdered loved one, offering $20K reward for information into his death

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The family of a murdered St. Landry Parish man is still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Terrell Ford was shot and killed right outside of the Yambilee building on January 5, 2020 in front of his 8-year-old son. After several months of waiting for answers, his family is reaching out to the community for more help.

“Somebody once called it a cold case, and I dared them to call it a cold case because as long as I have warm blood, I’m not going to stop until they are caught and put behind bars,” said Ford’s mother, Darlene St. Romain.

Terrell Ford’s family is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone in the community willing to offer information regarding what took place the night he was shot and killed.

St. Romain says since his death, the family has yet to receive answers.

“We are trying to get people to talk,” said St. Romaine. “I know somebody saw something because it was too many people here. If they were in our situation, they would want somebody to come and say something.”

The family gathered on the Yambilee grounds Tuesday for a prayer vigil as a way to gain strength for what they hope will be justice for Terrell.

“We’ve been going back and forth talking to different detectives,” said St. Romain. “I personally spoke with the sheriff himself and the DA. They both assured me they will keep their officers and detectives on the case.”

St. Romain says for everyone’s safety, she promises to keep any information released confidential.