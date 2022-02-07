ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Plans for a women’s shelter are underway in St. Landry Parish.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says this is type of resource that is desperately needed.

Bellard continues, “It’s about doing better for our people.”

The parish is already home to the ‘Refinery Mission’, a place for men coming from jails, rehabs, or off the streets.

“We are seeing a difference in men but there is nothing for the women,” adds Bellard.

The only one of its kind in the parish, Bellard says, he hopes this new shelter can be a similar safe haven for women.

Bellard says, “At the end of the day, people get arrested or have some issues but it doesn’t have to be the end of the lives. Let’s get them out of our facilities and into a home to look for a plan.”

The shelter will also be open to women who want to leave troubled home situations.

“Women come with children. We need a place big enough for both,” Bellard explains.

He says ideas are in place as the parish gets support from the community.

“The private sector is donating money for that cause which is great. We do have a grant writer that will write grants to further invest in our goals,” says Bellard.

The shelter will provide support groups, counseling, workforce development, and job opportunity resources at all levels.

Bellard explains, “We can get them there, get them adjusted, then into the workforce.”

No opening date has been set.

The goal is to open as soon as possible.