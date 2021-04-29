St. Landry Parish employee arrested for alleged marijuana use, malfeasance while on the job

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said a parish employee was arrested earlier this morning for alleged possession of marijuana and malfeasance in office while on the job.

The employee was seen allegedly utilizing drugs by an anonymous bystander, according to Bellard. After receiving the anonymous call, Bellard said he went to Eunice to inspect the claim. The employee has not been identified.

Bellard said the employee was immediately terminated and taken into custody by the local Marshal’s Office.

“When you work for the government, you are required to uphold the government’s standards,” said Bellard. “Following the rules in the workplace is one thing, but following the law is the most important.”